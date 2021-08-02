Market Review: The Economy Continues to Hum Along

2021/08/02 | 12:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ahmed Tabaqchali, Chief Strategist of Asia Frontier Capital (AFC) Fund.Any opinions expressed are those of the author, and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.June's heat wave continued into July with temperatures this year continuing to exceed recent averages (chart below), which combined with the onset of summer holidays, […]

