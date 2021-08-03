EU Provides Additional $8m for Mine Clearance in Iraq

2021/08/03 | 04:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Iraq welcomes an additional contribution of EUR 7,000,000 (approximately USD 8,059,000) from the European Union (EU), which will support the Government of Iraq in protecting vulnerable civilians from the threat posed by explosive ordnance left behind by the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).Implementation […]

