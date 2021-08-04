KRG Approves DNO Purchase of Exxon Stake in Baeshiqa

2021/08/04 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that the Kurdistan Regional Government has approved the Company's acquisition of ExxonMobil's remaining 32 percent interest in the Baeshiqa license, doubling DNO's stake.In parallel, commerciality has been declared on the license with plans submitted for fast-track development including early production from previously […]

