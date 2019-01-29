Israeli report: Iraqi militias threaten to dire missiles against Israel

2019/01/29 | 10:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Thousands of Iraqi militias had threaten to strike Israel with missiles, French-speaking Infos Israel News said on Tuesday.
The report said that those militias confirm that they have thousands of missiles directed against it from south of Lebanon.One leader of those militias, according to the report, explained that their sites were not attacked and that if this happens, their response will be crucial, especially when Israel becomes at its ‘lowest levels’
Iranian Militias in Iraq and Syria (IMIS) are a great threat to these countries and other neighboring countries as they killed thousands of innocent civilians while looting and threatening the security of hundreds of thousands of people within a plot to enable the Iranian regime in these countries.
