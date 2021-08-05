The Soleimani Assassination Was Supposed to Weaken Iraqi Militias. Instead, They’re Flexing Their Muscles.

2021/08/05 | 03:06 - Source: Iraq News

*/

]]>

BAGHDAD — In Iraq’s easternmost province of Diyala near the border with Iran, thousands of paramilitaries marched in neatly arranged columns, trailed by an imposing procession of tanks and armored vehicles.

The June parade, triumphantly broadcast on a YouTube livestream, marked the seventh anniversary of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an amalgamation of Iraqi paramilitary factions originally formed to fight ISIS with Iranian support.



The PMF is technically part of the Iraqi state, but its most powerful Iranian-backed factions often act outside the chain of command to attack their critics inside Iraq as well as U.S.



military and diplomatic facilities.

To the right of the procession towered a giant picture of the PMF’s late deputy commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, killed by a U.S.



drone strike in January 2020 alongside Qassem Soleimani, his mentor and Iran’s most powerful general.

Atop a stage to the left, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi waved at the saluting troops as they passed, flanked by top PMF leaders who had largely avoided appearing with one another in public since the fateful U.S.



strike.

The spectacle was a show of force intended not just to mark an anniversary, but also to signal the paramilitaries’ recovery from the setback dealt by the assassinations of Soleimani and Mohandis, and the groups’ determination to push back against the U.S.



military presence in Iraq.

“It was a message to those who tried to weaken and dismantle the PMF, including America,” said Jaafar al-Husseini, the military spokesperson of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the Iranian-backed groups within the PMF that the U.S.



accuses of targeting its forces.

“The message is that the PMF is here to stay and that it’s developing in terms of equipment, training and institutionalization,” Husseini told POLITICO in a rare interview in his Baghdad office, adorned with pictures of Soleimani, Mohandis and Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The PMF’s military parade was closely watched by U.S.



officials, who are grappling with a fresh wave of militia attacks on U.S.



facilities in Iraq.

“They certainly have a lot more money and they have a lot [more] weapons,” a U.S.



official with deep knowledge of Iraq told POLITICO when asked to compare the PMF’s capabilities now and two years ago.



The official, like several others interviewed for this article, spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss sensitive matters.

Since the assassinations of Soleimaini and Mohandis, Iran-backed militias within the PMF have mobilized to avenge their leaders’ deaths and found more sophisticated ways to target the increasingly besieged U.S.-led military coalition in Iraq, according to Iraqi and U.S.



officials, militia leaders and regional experts.



These shifts suggest that the assassinations, which the Trump administration claimed would establish “real deterrence” against the militias, have failed to prevent further attacks on U.S.



troops.

Instead, the strike plunged Iraq into a fresh cycle of instability as the militias intensified and broadened their operations, while also consolidating their grip on power within the loose grouping of the PMF.



Twice this year, the Biden administration has ordered strikes on Iran-backed militias in retaliation for attacks on American forces.

The fallout has laid bare the limitations of Iraqi security forces to keep the increasingly powerful and well-resourced militias in check as the United States downsizes its military presence in Iraq.



Last week, Kadhimi and U.S.



President Joe Biden agreed to withdraw U.S.



“combat troops” from Iraq after seven years of fighting ISIS there — a largely symbolic move, as most troops will be reclassified into non-combat roles.



Prior to the announcement, the U.S.



official described the impending decision as a “face-saving” strategy for Kadhimi, who has been under pressure from Iran-backed groups to remove foreign troops from Iraq altogether.

Iraqi officials say the failure to anticipate the consequences of the assassinations indicates the U.S.



government’s limited understanding of the country’s complex internal dynamics.



They believe the killings motivated the militias to redouble attacks on American as well as Iraqi targets — rendering an already fragile Iraq even more unstable.

The PMF were formed in 2014, and initially saw success fighting the Islamic State alongside U.S.



and coalition forces.



But following the territorial defeat of ISIS in 2017, the simmering differences between Iranian-backed militias and U.S.



forces began to boil over.

The January 2020 strike on Soleimani’s convoy near the Baghdad airport was the culmination of months of mounting U.S.-Iran tensions in the region, most of which played out on Iraqi soil.

In late 2019, a series of tit-for-tat attacks between the U.S.



and Iran-backed groups left one American contractor and 27 Kataib Hezbollah fighters dead.



The deaths of the militiamen prompted an angry mob to burn and vandalize the outer gates of the U.S.



embassy in Baghdad during a two-day siege over New Year’s Eve.



Days after the drone strike killed Soleimani and Mohandis, more than 100 U.S.



service members seeking shelter in bunkers suffered brain injuries when Iran fired retaliatory missiles at a base in western Iraq.

A vehicle burns after a U.S.



drone strike killed Iranian General Soleimani and PMF commander Al Mohandis at the Baghdad International Airport on Jan.



3, 2020.



| Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office via AP

Then-President Donald Trump said the strike against Soleimani aimed to “stop a war” and was based on intelligence that the commander was plotting imminent attacks against American interests.



But no evidence to support those claims has been made public.



A UN investigation later labeled the deaths of the two leaders and the eight others killed by the strike as “unlawful.”

The unilateral action on Iraqi soil prompted a political backlash against the U.S.



presence.



Following the assassinations, Iraq’s parliament voted to oust all U.S.



and coalition troops.



The United States subsequently reduced troop levels from 5,000 to 2,500 and consolidated its presence in fewer bases.



Although coalition officials said the drawdown had been planned because anti-ISIS operations were winding down, the twin assassinations made the coalition presence harder to sustain, putting U.S.



troops in danger of retaliation and straining U.S.-Iraq ties.

A complete withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 soldiers is under discussion in ongoing negotiations between Washington and Baghdad.



The recent announcement to reclassify U.S.



operations to non-combat will permit American trainers and advisers to remain on the ground, while allowing Kadhimi to show he is following through on the parliament’s decision to oust foreign troops.

Even as the political aftershocks of the Soleimani and Mohandis killings continue to complicate American presence in Iraq, they seem to have backfired in their original aim: stopping Iran-backed militias from attacking U.S.



forces.

As part of the groups’ effort to reaffirm their strength, officials and analysts point to the increase in militia attacks not just on U.S.



interests but also on Iraqi activists, analysts, protest leaders and security officials.



The Iraqi Human Rights Commission has documented 81 assassination attempts since October 2019, 34 of which have been successful.



The UN has published several reports detailing crimes perpetrated against protesters and critics by militias.

“Their operations have increased,” said one senior Iraqi government official who is not authorized to speak to press.



The official noted that as part of a campaign to subvert the state, the militias are now overtly displaying their strength in the streets, including through newly formed vigilante groups.



These moves have undermined U.S.



efforts to prop up Kadhimi’s government and further eroded the public's confidence in the Iraqi state’s ability to assert rule of law.

“It is a threat because these forces are weakening Iraq,” acknowledged the U.S.



official.

These campaigns are a sign that the demise of Mohandis and Soleimani has not hampered the paramilitaries’ tactical abilities, even though their deaths left a leadership vacuum that has curtailed Iranian influence in Iraq.

“You cannot underestimate the damage done by killing people such as Soleimani and Mohandis to the Iranian strategy in the region,” says Hamdi Malik, associate fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, who monitors militia activity in Iraq.

“However,” he added, “now that [the PMF] is part of the state and to a great extent independent financially, their organizational capacities are improving.”

The PMF was nominally incorporated into the Iraqi security forces through a 2016 law and a 2018 decree.



This official status has allowed its factions to secure legitimacy, weaponry and public funds.



The government’s budget allocation for the PMF was $2.5 billion in 2021, a 45.7% increase compared to 2019.

Some groups within the PMF have also used their military power to seize control of lucrative sectors of the economy.



Though data on their business activities is scant, the additional resources have allowed them to become more financially and operationally independent from Tehran.

“They don’t need the same support from Iran,” says Malik.

Several hardline groups within the PMF also operate independently under the banner of what they call the “Islamic resistance.” These factions formed a coordination committee last year to find more effective ways to target the United States.

“The coordination committee was formed after the assassination of the two leaders,” says Husseini of Kataib Hezbollah, which is part of the committee alongside Asaib Ahl al-Haq, Harakat al-Nujaba and Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada.



All except the latter have been designated as terrorist organizations by the United States.

“The goal is to expel the American forces from Iraq, but the committee shares a larger goal, which is to remove all the American forces from the region,” Husseini told POLITICO.

In recent months, the “resistance” groups’ tactics have evolved to use drones to assault U.S.



and coalition facilities.



The shift to more sophisticated drone attacks has left coalition forces on the backfoot, fending off an even tougher challenge than the clumsy rocket and missile attacks that helped prompt the U.S.



to strike Soleimani and Mohandis in the first place.

Although no faction has officially claimed responsibility for the drone attacks, Husseini unabashedly took credit for them on behalf of the so-called “Islamic resistance.”

“These attacks will increase more and more, and we will also use other methods,” he said.

Since the beginning of 2021, nine drone attacks, in addition to 21 rocket attacks, have targeted facilities in Baghdad, Erbil and western Iraq, according to data provided to POLITICO by the anti-ISIS coalition.

“It’s worrying for a number of reasons,” said the U.S.



official.



“They can be quite lethal in terms of the explosives and very, very accurate.”

Most of these drones are GPS-guided “suicide drones” and are Iranian-made.



The U.S.



is now rushing to procure systems specifically designed to detect and neutralize drones, as the air defense systems installed last year to protect against rockets and missiles have proven largely ineffective since drones don’t follow the same flight path.

On June 9, a pair of drone attacks on the logistical hub that sustains the U.S.



embassy and the coalition resulted in the injury of two contractors due to smoke inhalation.



The coalition’s top commander, Paul Calvert, was “furious,” according to one coalition official who spoke on condition of anonymity.



In response to the attacks, Calvert redirected air assets that had been supporting Iraqi ground troops against ISIS towards coalition force protection, the coalition official said.



(Calvert’s office declined to comment.)

Col.



Ryan Jurkowski, the anti-ISIS coalition’s director of strategic communications, confirmed the move.



“As threats increased, force protection assets, including air, were provided to meet that threat,” he said.

This was the second time since the assassinations that the coalition has been forced to focus on self-defense at the expense of fighting ISIS, highlighting the increasingly hostile climate for U.S.



forces.

According to one Iraqi security official, the U.S.



suspended air support because it was frustrated with Iraq’s lack of response to the militia attacks.



“They [the Americans] didn’t see any reaction by the Iraqi government to protect the bases against drone attacks,” the official said, adding that vital reconnaissance and emergency air support needed to fight ISIS sleeper cells had completely ceased in his area of operation.

On June 27, the Biden administration took matters into its own hands, ordering strikes on facilities of Iranian-backed groups near the Iraq-Syrian border that it said were engaged in drone attacks against U.S.



personnel and facilities.



The operation, which killed four members of Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, was the second time Biden took military action against these groups in Iraq.



The State Department described the strikes as “limited in scope” and emphasized their legality under international and U.S.



law.

But Iraqi officials, who requested anonymity in order to discuss sensitive matters, say they haven’t seen evidence linking the drone attacks to the facilities the U.S.



targeted.



Just as with the Soleimani and Mohandis assassinations, they criticized the U.S.



approach as merely igniting tensions inside Iraq while lacking a strategy to holistically tackle the problem.



Such a strategy, a second Iraqi government official said, would entail treating the militias not just as Iranian proxies but as Iraqi stakeholders who have a wide array of interests and goals and would be best controlled by joining the political process.

“Some American decisions are based on the wrong understanding of the situation,” said the senior Iraqi government official.



“Besieging and confronting these groups violently will only create further reactions.”

Reached for comment, Patrick Evans of the U.S.



National Security Council rejected the criticism, pointing to the Iraqi prime minister's public comments about the strength of the U.S.-Iraq relationship during his visit to Washington last month.

Another unintended consequence of Soleimani’s and Mohandis’ elimination is that hardline groups like Kataib Hezbollah have consolidated power within the PMF.

As the PMF’s second in command, Mohandis kept a lid on internal competition between its dozens of brigades, balancing the interests of Iran-aligned groups and other, less powerful Shia, Sunni, Christian and Yezidi factions.

But following Mohandis’ demise, those rifts deepened.



His successor, Kataib Hezbollah commander Abu Fadak al-Mohammedawi — who, like Mohandis, is under U.S.



sanctions — oversaw a reshuffle of leadership positions in favor of the pro-Iran factions.

“All the departments of the PMF are under the control of the resistance and Khamenei,” said Ali al-Hamdani, commander of the Ali al-Akbar brigade, referring to the ideological doctrine under which Iran’s supreme leader holds final say over religious and political matters.



Ali al-Akbar is one of four so-called “shrine factions” that follow Ali al-Sistani, the highest Shiite authority in Iraq.



Unlike Khameini, Sistani prefers not to interfere in state affairs, and his followers generally reject Iranian influence.

It was a 2014 religious decree by Sistani that originally mobilized tens of thousands of Iraqi men to join the PMF in the fight against ISIS.



But the factions loyal to the reclusive leader increasingly fear the PMF has been hijacked for other goals.

“They use the PMF’s name and resources,” Hamdani said of the “resistance” groups, speaking to POLITICO in his headquarters in the shrine city of Karbala.



“Sistani has not ordered us to fight the Americans.”

This clash of ideologies has prompted the “shrine factions” to demand that Iraq’s prime minister issue a decree permitting them to secede from the PMF unless the “resistance” militias agree to halt attacks against Americans, respect the rule of law and refrain from participating in elections through their political wings.

Kadhimi, the prime minister, has not met demands for full secession, likely in part to avoid antagonizing the Iran-backed militias.



The departure of the shrine groups would strip the resistance factions of the legitimacy conferred by Sistani’s founding decree, potentially prompting other PMF factions to follow suit.

“The prime minister is afraid of the situation,” a disgruntled Hamdani added.

Kadhimi, who has no party of his own to back him, needs to maintain broad support in parliament, including from the political wings of Iran-backed militias, to secure a second term following this October’s parliamentary elections.



Kadhimi’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi listens during his meeting with U.S.



President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, July 26, 2021.



| AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The precarious balancing act between securing the militias’ cooperation and keeping them in check was illustrated by the behind-the-scenes negotiations about whether the prime minister would attend the PMF’s anniversary parade.



His presence, coveted by the PMF to underscore its legality as a state institution, was only guaranteed after organizers agreed to refrain from displaying images of Soleimani and burning American or Israeli flags, according to several officials and analysts familiar with the discussion.

The paramilitaries complied, which some see as a sign that they can be incentivized to respect the state’s authority.

“The PMF fighters saluted the prime minister and this means obedience and loyalty,” said the senior Iraqi government official.



“They also demonstrated their strength in public, not in secret, and this was positive.”

For many Iraqi leaders, such efforts to coax hardline elements to join the mainstream are the most viable path forward.

“The best way for them is to enter a political process,” said the official.



“The main solution to this issue is not carrying out assassinations.”