Iraqi Forces Hunt Down Daesh Terrorists in North

2021/08/05 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq News

BAGHDAD (Dispatches) – The Iraqi security forces on Wednesday launched an operation to hunt down Daesh terrorists in the northern province of Nineveh, the Iraqi military said.



The Iraqi army and popular Hashd al-Sha’abi forces pushed in five routes in the morning toward several villages south of the provincial capital Mosul, some 400 kilometers north of Baghdad, the media office of the Hashd al-Sha’abi forces said in a statement.



The operation, designed to clear the villages scattered in the area of Daesh remnants, also aimed to secure the lines of the power transmission towers in the southern part of the province from possible sabotage by the terrorists, the statement said.