Suppliers chosen for UNMAS Contracts in Iraq

2021/08/05

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Two companies have won contracts with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the provision of equipment to UNMAS in Iraq: Lot 1 - Adalk Co Ltd, for the supply of Head Torch, Dragon Light, Digital Camera, Voice Recorder and Hand Torch: Contract value $20,000 Lot 2 - Alfarez for […]

