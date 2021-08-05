US contributes $53.3m to UNHCR Ops in Iraq

2021/08/05 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNHCR welcomes the generous contribution of USD 53.3 million by the Government of the United States of America (USA) towards UNHCR's protection and assistance programmes to support vulnerable displaced persons (IDPs) and Syrian refugees in Iraq.This contribution brings the total USA contribution to UNHCR Iraq in 2021 to USD 88 million.Thus far, the […]

