Scylla AI-powered Gun Detection System integrated with Intrepid Networks Response Platform

Intrepid Networks Response Platform and Scylla Threat Detection Integration

Scylla Threat detection system integration with Intrepid Response platform allows users to identify, classify and efficiently respond to threats in one platform

ORLANDO , FLORIDA , USA, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrepid Networks and Scylla today announced an integration with Scylla AI-powered Gun Detection System and Intrepid Networks industry-leading Response Situational Awareness Platform.



The integration will provide users with a true end-to-end solution to identify, classify and efficiently respond to threats in one platform."We are delighted to launch our technological partnership with Intrepid Networks and start with the integration of Scylla Gun Detection System, our flagship AI-powered software with industry-best accuracy metrics.



This integration will help organizations further increase their situational awareness and decrease the crucial response time when seconds matter.



We also believe that it will serve as a useful tool for forward operating bases and troops engaged in counter-terrorism activities," said Albert Stepanyan, Scylla's CEO.Scylla is a real-time physical threat detection solution.



It utilizes artificial intelligence and computer vision to detect objects, actions and behavior anomalies.



Scylla processes video stream content from portable and stationary cameras to develop meaningful insights about the activity and objects.



Scylla verifies the suspicious content both in real-time, and forensically.



Information on the object, activity or identity is retrieved and forwarded to the alerting protocols."This integration of market-leading, proven solutions marks a first and important step towards a total lifecycle AI-powered threat management solution, from threat identification to containment." Said Britt Kane, Intrepid Networks CEO.Intrepid Networks’ Response software platform is a low-cost, simple-to-use web and mobile situational awareness solution for day-to-day and emergency operations.



The solution includes Locate, a Mapping visualizer with live location of all personnel and assets, Activate, an emergency notification and team mobilization tool; and Connect a secure communications and digital media exchange solution, all in one deployable solution.Combining the Scylla AI-powered Gun Detection System and Intrepid Networks Response Situational Awareness Platform gives organizations a mission-critical platform to communicate, collaborate, coordinate, and contain threats more effectively, decreasing response times, protecting facilities, and the public.About ScyllaScylla is a real-time physical threat detection solution.



We utilize AI and computer vision to detect objects, actions and behavior anomalies.



Our mission is to empower the private security industry with next-gen AI solutions.



And with every new product in mind, we strive to make safety more accessible to those who could not afford it otherwise.



Scylla AI-powered solutions serve to improve every part of your security infrastructure and range from object detection, anomaly detection & behavior recognition, to thermal screening, intrusion detection and drone security.Learn more at https://www.scylla.ai/About Intrepid NetworksOur mission is to provide critical operational support to both government and commercial organizations so that team members can instantaneously communicate, collaborate, and coordinate.



We offer both standard products for mission and business-critical operations and custom development for government agencies, including unique software applications, embedded firmware design, and low-cost communication hardware.Learn more at https://www.intrepid-networks.com

August 05, 2021, 13:05 GMT

