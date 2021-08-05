Panel backs repealing Iraq war approvals

2021/08/05 | 19:06 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted Wednesday to finally repeal two decades-old measures giving open-ended approval for military action in Iraq, an early round of action in a growing Democratic push to reclaim congressional say over U.S.military strikes and deployments.

A bipartisan majority of the panel voted 14-8 in favor of repealing authorizations Congress passed in 1991 and 2002 to approve of hostilities against Saddam Hussein's erstwhile regime, first to push Iraqi troops out of Kuwait and later to depose him by invading Iraq.



Three Republicans voted with Democrats.

That legislative coalition all but guarantees that when the measure goes to the Senate floor -- which Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., has promised will happen this year -- it will pass.

Proponents hope that this initiative lays the groundwork for withdrawing other long-pending authorizations for the use of military force.



But their next target, the 2001 authorization that Congress passed to green-light the war against the Taliban and al-Qaida in Afghanistan, will be a thornier undertaking as it is the legal justification underpinning hostilities against the Islamic State and other terrorist groups, even if they did not exist back then.

Sen.



Tim Kaine, D-Va., who sponsored the measure with Sen.



Todd Young, R-Ind., said he was hopeful of a full Senate vote in coming weeks repealing the two measures and "formally bringing the war in Iraq to an end."

The House already has voted to repeal the 1991 and 2002 authorizations of military force in Iraq.

In testimony before the committee Tuesday, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman encouraged repeal of the 2002 measure.



Ending the war authorization against Saddam's Iraq made clear that the Iraq government of today was a partner of the U.S., and removed a grievance for rival Iran to exploit, Sherman said.

The 2002 measure "is woefully outdated, in terms of our diplomatic relationship with Iraq," Sherman told lawmakers, adding that it would be a "sign of strength" and "moving forward in history" to repeal the Iraq War authorization.

Repeal of the authorizations will make no difference to the United States' security posture on the ground, according to senior Biden administration officials who testified before the committee Tuesday, saying the 1991 measure is defunct, and the 2002 measure has not been cited as the sole legal justification for any military venture in years.

"Repeal says we have succeeded," she added.



"I agree [the 2002 authorization] should be put upon the shelf."

The Senate measure is a marriage of one noncontroversial measure and another that has inspired heated dispute.



No discernible opposition remains to repealing the 1991 Gulf War authorization, a conflict that ended more than 30 years ago.



But a majority of Republicans contend that the 2002 Iraq War authorization should remain on the books to address potential future threats in an unstable region.

"I'm loath to remove any tool that gives us leverage at a time the Iranian regime is increasing its posture against us, without a replacement," Sen.



Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., said.

Others argued that revoking the two authorizations signaled U.S.



weakness to Iran at a time when the Biden administration was formally ending its combat role in both Iraq and Afghanistan and negotiating to reenter a nuclear deal with Iran.

"The ayatollah is listening to this debate," Sen.



Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said of Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



Cruz, a 2016 presidential candidate, has repeatedly tried to depict President Joe Biden as weak on Iran.



"The ayatollah is listening to what's happening.



We've seen him testing the Biden administration over and over and over again."

Republicans also pointed out that former President Donald Trump's administration had cited the 2002 Iraq war resolution as part of its legal justification for a 2020 U.S.



drone strike that killed Iranian Gen.



Qassim Soleimani.



Top lawyers for the State Department and Pentagon told committee members Tuesday that the Biden administration believes it has adequate legal authority for any similar strike, even with repeal of the Iraq war measures.

Not all Republicans accepted that logic, however.



Sen.



Rand Paul, R-Ky., challenged his colleagues to explain why they thought it would be a bad thing if a future president had to seek a new war authorization from Congress to counter new threats.

"A vote to keep this is really a vote to allow something as big as the Iraq war was at its maximum," Paul said, reminding his colleagues that, in hindsight, many people view the Iraq War was "a mistake."

"People say we might not vote for it -- that would be good if we didn't vote for another Iraq war!" he said.



"But if there is another need for a war, come and vote.



When we have been attacked, we voted overwhelmingly."

Wednesday's vote is part of a growing tug of war over Congress' and the executive branch's constitutionally granted authority over U.S.



military force.



Democrats say Biden's administration is only the latest to sidestep seeking approval from Congress before carrying out airstrikes this year against al-Qaida allied insurgents in Somalia and Iran-backed militias on the Iraq-Syria border.

Congress in coming days is scheduled to recess for its traditional summer break, and is not expected to return until after the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack next month.

WHITE HOUSE: WE'RE OPEN

The Biden administration is open to several potential ways to tighten the 2001 authorization of military force that serves as the domestic legal basis for the open-ended "forever war" against terrorists around the world, Sherman told Congress on Tuesday.

Sherman, favorably -- but vaguely -- cited ideas to give Congress some role in any future decisions to expand counterterrorism operations to additional terrorist groups or to new countries, as well as to require periodic reviews of such groups and countries.

"I think that there is a lot of work to be done," she said.



"It may be that those kinds of ideas aren't the right ones, but those are things that we are willing to discuss -- as well as other things that the Senate might put on the table."

The Senate hearing Tuesday repeatedly returned to the far more complicated question of what to do about the 2001 law, which has grown into the basis for sprawling global counterterrorism operations.

Congress enacted the 2001 law to authorize war against those responsible for the Sept.



11 terrorist attacks.



But administrations of both parties have used it as the legal basis for military action against targets well beyond al-Qaida and the Taliban in Afghanistan, including interpreting it to justify warfare against an al-Qaida affiliate in Yemen, the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria and al-Shabab in Somalia.

When Biden took office, he imposed new limits on counterterrorism drone strikes and commando raids away from conventional battlefields -- places like Somalia and Yemen -- by generally requiring advance White House permission.



And in April, he ordered a withdrawal of U.S.



ground forces from Afghanistan, saying that "it is time to end the forever war."

But after a six-month lull in American drone strikes in Somalia, the Pentagon in recent weeks has carried out three of them.



Each time, it has claimed that the justification was "collective" self-defense of Somali partner forces battling al-Shabab, invoking an exception to Biden's general policy requirement to seek White House permission ahead of time.

The Biden White House has signaled no discontent with the Pentagon's use of that "self-defense" exception to justify a practice of essentially providing close-air support for partner forces that go out on missions and then get into trouble, even if no Americans are present and at risk.

The domestic legal basis for airstrikes in both Somalia and Afghanistan is the 2001 authorization.



While the Taliban, as al-Qaida's hosts, were always understood to be covered by it, the Obama administration in 2016 added al-Shabab to the war by deeming it an associated force of al-Qaida.

In opening Tuesday's hearing, the Foreign Relations Committee chairman, Sen.



Bob Menendez, D-N.J., noted that he had voted for the 2001 law after the Sept.



11 attacks and said, "We never could have imagined it being used as a justification for airstrikes in Somalia or against groups that did not even exist at the time."

The 2001 war law is broadly worded and contains no geographical limits.



But efforts in Congress to update it have faltered for years amid sharp disagreements over how to replace it.



Some lawmakers have been unwilling to vote for anything that would reduce the government's authority to battle Islamist groups, while others have been unwilling to vote for anything that could be interpreted as entrenching the "forever war" or that could serve as a new blank check.

Information for this article was contributed by Karoun Demirjian of The Washington Post and by Charlie Savage of The New York Times.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer arrives at the Capitol on Wednesday.



Schumer has promised to bring the war powers measure for a vote in the full Senate this year, making its passage likely.



(The New York Times/Stefani Reynolds)