PUK, KDP hash out details of government formation

2019/01/29 | 11:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — High-level negotiating teams from the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) are scheduled to meet on Tuesday in Erbil to discuss the formation of the long delayed Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) cabinet."Today's meeting will be at a high level. Those who are tasked with future agendas will be engaged in serious talks to make decision on practical steps," a PUK spokesperson, Saadi Pira, told Rudaw.In addition to Kirkuk and the post of Iraqi justice minister, the KDP and PUK are still at odds concerning the subjects of oil, security and military forces in the new KRG.The KDP has held a string of talks with PUK and the Change Movement (Gorran).
There are reports that KDP has reached a good understanding with Gorran about the mechanism for the distribution of ministerial posts, but this has not been the case with the PUK.It is expected that in the near future a trilateral meeting will be held between the three aforementioned parties, which are the largest in the Kurdistan Region.This is a developing story...
