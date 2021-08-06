Iraqi Oil Tankers Company to Expand its Fleet

2021/08/06 | 04:12 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Oil Tankers Company (IOTC) has confirmed that it plans to increase the size of its fleet.The company's general manager, Ahmed Khazal, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that it will both build and buy new tankers.IOTC currently owns four tankers.(Source: INA)

