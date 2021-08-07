2021/08/07 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Ranj Alaaldin, for The Brookings Institution.The opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Treat Iraq's Iran-aligned militias like ISIS The necessity of defeating ISIS cannot be overstated, but one of the more understated enablers of the group's preeminence is the continued dominance […]

read more Ranj Alaaldin: "Treat Iraq's Iran-aligned militias like ISIS" first appeared on Iraq Business News.