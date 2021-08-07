Iraq reports record 87 daily COVID-19 deaths in 2021

2021/08/07 | 09:18 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD, Aug.6 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Friday 11,435 new COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths, the highest daily fatalities this year, taking its nationwide death toll to 19,087.

The caseload of the coronavirus in Iraq increased to 1,696,390, while the total recoveries in the country climbed by 8,667 to 1,510,888, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

A total of 13,382,440 tests have been carried out in Iraq since the outbreak of the disease last year, with 51,816 done during the day, it said.

The ministry added that a total of 88,875 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of doses administered to 2,102,550.

Riyadh Abdul-Amir, head of the ministry's public health department, told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) that Iraq now is "at the peak of the third wave of coronavirus after the entry of the Delta variant, which is characterized by its faster transmission and can severely infect young people."

Meanwhile, the ministry's spokesman Sayf al-Badr told INA that Iraqi health institutions face enormous pressures from the increasing cases caused by the spread of Delta and other major challenges.

Iraq has been pushing forward its vaccination drive since the drug authority approved in January the emergency use of China's Sinopharm vaccine and other COVID-19 vaccines.