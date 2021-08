2021/08/07 | 13:50 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- In response to the reporters' question about raising the Iraqi Kurdistan Region flag in the welcoming ceremony of Nechirvan Barzani, the head of the region, Saeed Khatibzadeh called it a mistake on the part of the airport-based executive team.

Iran has always respected the territorial integrity of Iraq and has an unchangeable policy in this regard, he stressed.

