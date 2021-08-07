Sign.UseWise is now available on the Google Workspace Marketplace

2021/08/08 | 01:52 - Source: Iraq News

Sign.UseWise

Sign.UseWise app

Miadria Group’s SignUseWise email signature management solution now extends to Google Workspace

Adriana Baranek, CEO of Miadria Group, shared her thoughts on this release: “Building UseWise and making public cloud services more accessible to all users is our priority.



"”

— Adriana Baranek, CEO

ZAGREB, CROATIA, August 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miadria Group, a group of companies in Croatia, Serbia and the United States, has announced the release of the first UseWise application for Google Workspace subscribers called Sign.UseWise.Miadria Group is developing applications on Google Workspace and building UseWise - a public cloud platform that will change the way people interact with the public cloud and help them use public cloud services in a more efficient and automated way.On the road to reaching their goal, Miadria Group is publishing UseWise applications that will be included in the UseWise.



The first of those applications is Sign.UseWise and it is now listed on the Google Workspace Marketplace.Sign.UseWise is an email signature management solution that includes creating and deploying email signatures across companies and management on Google Workspace.



The tool enables email signature management by groups, domains, organizational units, and management of marketing campaigns, setting up Send As addresses for users centrally and many other features.Although Sign.UseWise application users are primarily Google Workspace administrators, people working in sales and marketing can also leverage this solution to promote businesses and brands with every email sent.Sign.UseWise will very soon be available to Microsoft 365 administrators as well.Adriana Baranek, CEO of Miadria Group, shared her thoughts on this release: “Building UseWise and making public cloud services more accessible to all users is our priority.



Publishing Sign.UseWise is just the first step and we are looking forward to offering more services to our clients worldwide.”More about UseWise can be found on the UseWise YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/c/UseWise, usewise.com and at usewise.app.



For more information about this press release feel free to contact usewise@usewise.com.

Adriana BaranekMiadriaemail us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

Sign.UseWise promotional video

You just read:

News Provided By

August 07, 2021, 16:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release

?