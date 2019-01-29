Militia leader says doesn’t matter if US troops remain in Iraq

2019/01/29 | 11:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Qais Khazali, the head of the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia, said he doesn’t mind if a group of US advisers stayed in Iraq.
Khazali expressed his trust that more than half of the parliament members refuse that US troops remain in Iraq.
“I think more than half of the parliament members reject that US military forces remain in Iraq,” he said. “If the US wants to forcibly impose its existence and ignores the parliament and constitution, then Iraq can deal the same way and get them out by force. This is for sure, but the first step is politics.”
The US forces are located in camps in Iraq as part of the international coalition, that was founded to fight ISIS.
