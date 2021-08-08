Contract Awarded for supply of Laptops

2021/08/08 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Baghdad-based Albilad Alhurra Company has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the supply of laptops.The contract is valued at $171,600.Albilad Alhurra is a joint venture between Habtoor Leighton Group, Kuwait Construction Company and M + W Group.(Source: UNGM)

