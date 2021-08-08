2021/08/08 | 04:20 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Baghdad-based Albilad Alhurra Company has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the supply of laptops.
The contract is valued at $171,600.
Albilad Alhurra is a joint venture between Habtoor Leighton Group, Kuwait Construction Company and M + W Group.
(Source: UNGM)
Baghdad-based Albilad Alhurra Company has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the supply of laptops.
The contract is valued at $171,600.
Albilad Alhurra is a joint venture between Habtoor Leighton Group, Kuwait Construction Company and M + W Group.
(Source: UNGM)
read more Contract Awarded for supply of Laptops first appeared on Iraq Business News.