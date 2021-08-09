2021/08/09 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Anthony H.Cordesman, for the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq, the United States, and the "New" Middle East The U.S."long war" in Afghanistan may be ending, although it is far from […]

read more Iraq, the US, and the "New" Middle East first appeared on Iraq Business News.