Iraq gets New Waiver to Import Iranian Electricity

2021/08/09 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The US State Department has reportedly granted a new sanctions waiver allowing Iraq to continue importing electricity from Iran for another 120 days.
More here.
(Source: S&P Global)
