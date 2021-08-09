Iraq said to be Negotiating IMF Loan

2021/08/09 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq has reportedly restarted talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $4-billion loan to cover its budget deficit.
More here.
(Sources: Bloomberg, Arab News)
