Iraq said to be Negotiating IMF Loan
2021/08/09 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraq has reportedly restarted talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $4-billion loan to cover its budget deficit.

(Sources: Bloomberg, Arab News)

