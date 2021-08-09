Iraqi PMU forms new political bloc with Sunnis before votes

2021/08/09 | 06:20 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Al-Aqd al-Watani coalition was formed under the leadership of Faleh al-Fayadh, head of the Iraqi Popular Population Organization, with the participation of several Shiite and Sunni parties, Local Iraqi media have said.

The Iraqi Islamic Party, which is the largest Sunni Islamist political party in Iraq, along with the Ataa Movement led by Faleh al-Fayadh, the Al-Thabat (Stability) party, the Iraqi Wisemen party (Rijal al-Iraqi), the Varthoon (heirs), and the Tiar al-Islah al-Watani coalition (National Reform) have formed the new political bloc in Iraq ahead of the upcoming October 10 elections.

Fars Younis deputy secretary-general of the Iraqi Islamic Party told Iraqi local media that the Sunni political groups seek stability in Iraq, and the coalition of Shiite and Sunni groups is a reassuring message to the Iraqi people.

He said the purpose of the coalition was to distance itself from sectarianism and to demonstrate the unity of Iraqi groups.

The coalition, led by Faleh al-Fayadh, will have candidates in 15 provinces, and representatives of the coalition have consulted with most Iraqi groups, including Kurds, to convince them to join the coalition, but none of the Kurdish parties has yet done so and they have not responded to the invitation for the coalition.

Meawnhile, Haidar al-Tamimi, a member of the Atta Movement leadership council also said that the Al-Aqd al-Watani coalition was ready to welcome the other parties and groups, adding that Iraq's problems could not be resolved but through unity among all groups.

KI/FNA14000517000644