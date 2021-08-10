2021/08/10 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- This report provides an overview of the Iraqi education system while following its structure starting with pre-school then the mandatory primary education which involves 6 years of schooling, followed by secondary education consisting of an intermediate level (3 years) and a preparatory level (3 years).Preparatory education has an academic stream with two tracks, literary […]

read more New Report on Iraqi Education Sector first appeared on Iraq Business News.