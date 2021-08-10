2021/08/10 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The First International Conference for Investment has been held in Basra, in the presence and participation of the Chairwoman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Suha Dawood Najar [Suha Dawud Elias Al-Najjar], under the slogan (For Basra, where the future is made).In her speech at the opening of the conference, she […]

read more Conference on Investment in Basra first appeared on Iraq Business News.