Conference on Investment in Basra

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
The First International Conference for Investment has been held in Basra, in the presence and participation of the Chairwoman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Suha Dawood Najar [Suha Dawud Elias Al-Najjar], under the slogan (For Basra, where the future is made).
In her speech at the opening of the conference, she […]
