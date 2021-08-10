Iraqi Forces Kill Three Daesh Militants In North Of Baghdad

2021/08/10 | 09:24 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN - Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Aug 10 (NNN-NINA) - Iraqi security forces yesterday carried out an operation in north of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, killing three militants of the extremist Daesh group, a military statement said.

A joint army and paramilitary Hashd Shaabi force, ambushed a group of militants in a rural area near the town of Tarmoyah, some 30 km north of Baghdad, killing the three militants, who were planning to carry out terrorist attacks, the Hashd Shaabi said.

One of the dead was identified as, Omer Jawad Mahmoud, who was known to be responsible for transporting Daesh suicide bombers to their targets in nearby cities.

The troops continue their operation to clear the rural areas in the north of Baghdad from the extremist Daesh militants, the statement added.

Over the past months, Daesh militants have intensified attacks on Iraqi security forces, in the province the militants previously controlled, leaving dozens dead and wounded.- NNN-NINA

MENAFN10082021000200011047ID1102597544

Legal Disclaimer:MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind.



We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article.



If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.