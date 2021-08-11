2021/08/11 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Nine business start-ups have been chosen as the second cohort of Kapita's ScaleUp Academy: Zuqaq Eduba Orderii Mishwar Hili ENKI ServicePoint Dentmart 3asal Shop After graduating at the end of the training program in September, they will present their pitches to the KAPITA Seed Fund and Iraq Angel Investors Network.(Source: Kapita)

read more Businesses Selected for Kapita's ScaleUp Academy first appeared on Iraq Business News.