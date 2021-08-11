Wood Wins 5-Year Contract in Iraq

2021/08/11 | 04:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Scottish-based Wood, the global consulting and engineering company, has announced that it has been awarded a five-year contract to deliver specialist engineering solutions at a major oilfield in Iraq.The company did not specify which oilfield, or the value of the contract.It has previously won business at the West Qurna 1 […]

