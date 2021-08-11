2021/08/11 | 04:32 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Electricity Minister has reportedly said that Iran has suspended exports of electricity to Iraq on Tuesday.
According to Basnews, the decision is due to reduced water levels feeding hydro-electric plants in Iran.
Iraq had just received a waiver from the US allowing it to continue importing electricity from Iran.
(Source: Basnews)
