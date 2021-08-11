2021/08/11 | 04:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Electricity Minister has reportedly said that Iran has suspended exports of electricity to Iraq on Tuesday.According to Basnews, the decision is due to reduced water levels feeding hydro-electric plants in Iran.Iraq had just received a waiver from the US allowing it to continue importing electricity from Iran.(Source: Basnews)

