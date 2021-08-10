Titan ATS Is Conquering Bias In The Hire Process And Putting Diversity Accountability At The Forefront

2021/08/11 | 06:20 - Source: Iraq News

Titan ATS, Conquering Bias In Hiring

Titan ATS is using masked candidate profiles to remove bias in the application process and adding public diversity accountability features.

LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan ATS has officially launched their Applicant Tracking Technology that puts the focus on people, not documents, by creating masked candidate profiles and showcasing a DEI accountability feature.

The Titan ATS unique, patent-pending Applicant Tracking System uses data from the resume combined with information provided by the applicant to create masked candidate profiles.



No names, dates, or any other potentially discriminatory information will be displayed to the hiring team, and the resume will be stored for compliance and later use.



These profiles feature a candidate headline as opposed to a name, average tenure, skill-matching, job descriptions, and more.



It is only when the profile is unlocked by the candidate that their name, phone, and email are visible to the hiring team.



The Titan ATS also features a public diversity accountability feature that shows the company diversity make-up, goals, and progress to potential candidates and other visitors to the Careers Page.

The first roll-out of the Titan ATS is available as of September 1st, 2021.



Interested parties can sign up for a product demo at www.titanats.com!

“Hiring is a people business, and we should be focused on the person, not their wrapping, even in the application process.



That’s where the Titan ATS comes in.”- Katherine McCord, President

Bias, however unintentional, runs rampant throughout the hire process, beginning with the application stage.



According to Harvard Business Review, Caucasian applicants receive 36% more callbacks than African Americans and 24% more than Latino applicants.



Per a study conducted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the older an applicant, the less likely they are to receive a call back, and women struggle at an even larger rate to find employment as they age than their male counterparts.



Our society and job seekers everywhere are calling out for change, so we at Titan ATS are answering that call!

With 69% of applicants saying that company diversity and fair hiring practices matter to them, our system will allure top talent, and help to generate up to 19% more revenue as according to Boston Consulting Group this is common with companies that focus on diversity and hiring based off of skill sets, as opposed to biological attributes.

We are here to change the face of application technology, and put the focus back where it belongs, on people.

About Titan ATS:Titan ATS is a subsidiary of Titan Management, a national recruiting and consulting firm.



The President and inventor of Titan ATS, Katherine McCord, is a public speaker and entrepreneur in the Recruiting Industry with a strong focus on True Diversity Hiring.



She is joined by Mervyn Kennedy-MacFoy and Ivan Bliskavka for the Titan ATS project.



Titan ATS will be features in Web Summit in November, 2021.

