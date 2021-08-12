Voices from the Arab press: Disaster of Iraqi invasion of Kuwait

2021/08/12 | 03:44 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- THE DISASTER OF THE IRAQI INVASION OF KUWAIT

Al-Mada, Iraq, August 4

Last week marked the 31st anniversary of Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait, which led to a devastating disaster in Iraq and changed the country forever.



The invasion of Kuwait ruptured the social fabric of Iraqi society.



Its effects are still in play to this very day.



Since the invasion took place in August 1990, the UN Security Council has issued over 70 resolutions pertaining to Iraq, beginning with Resolution 660 that was issued the very same day of the invasion and demanded Iraq’s immediate and unconditional withdrawal from Kuwait.



Resolution 678, which passed on November 28 of that year, consisted of similar demands.



It was followed by several additional resolutions, culminating with the passing of Resolution 687, adopted in April 1991, which led to a formal ceasefire.



This latter resolution was considered the longest resolution in the history of the UN, both in terms of its paragraphs and its legal scope.



When we examine and reflect deeply on the invasion, we can’t help but feel shocked and terrified at the horrific crime committed by the tyrant Saddam; not against the State of Kuwait and its people, but also – and perhaps primarily – against the people of Iraq.



So why and how did the tyrant Saddam commit this crime? Did he consult or take advice from his advisers? Are there reasonable justifications on which he relied? Did he understand the consequences of his reckless decision to invade Kuwait? According to several historical recollections, Saddam kept the decision to invade Kuwait a secret even within his regime.



Except for a few very close advisers, no one else knew about his plan.



And while his first mistake was to order the invasion, his second and more troubling mistake was to recklessly reject any Arab and international attempt that was made to reach a ceasefire.



It was only after Iraqi forces were forced to kneel down and surrender that Saddam agreed to send his representative, defense minister Sultan Hashim, to Safwan, to sign a memorandum of surrender.



The Kuwait invasion is a story about an adventurous war waged by a tyrant who didn’t take into account any of the consequences of his actions.



Just like other tyrants in his history, Saddam promoted foolish slogans that weren’t grounded in real-world facts.



And while Saddam Hussein is long gone, Iraq is still paying the price of his short-sighted and imprudent decision to invade Kuwait three decades ago.

– Abdul Halim Al-Rahimi

THE INT’L COMMUNITY AND ITS BLINDNESS TO THOSE WHO DESTROY LEBANON

Al-Nahar, Lebanon, August 6

The international community, in its dealings with Lebanon, resembles a judge to whom a woman rushes to seek help from her abusive husband.



After the man harmed his wife and shattered their home, the judge looks the woman in the eye and explains at length the importance of the marriage institution and the role that the husband and father play in the family.



Lebanon’s political leaders are just like this abusive husband.



Instead of understanding that the problem is with Lebanon’s ruling elites, the international community turns a blind eye to the country’s abusive political system and focuses, instead, on explaining why democracy is crucial for Lebanon’s future.



A close read of the speeches delivered at the International Conference on Lebanon, cohosted by France and the UN, serves as a case in point.



The remarks delivered by French President Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion revolved around so many different issues that they missed the most important mark.



The truth about the Beirut Port explosion is that the investigation isn’t going anywhere because those in charge of conducting it are the same ones involved in the crime that led to the disaster.



This issue isn’t limited to political immunity and corruption but extends well beyond it to the intimidation of witnesses.



Investigations have shown that there are many in the port of Beirut who know important facts, but they won’t name names for fear of their own lives.



Some of those who have been arrested in the aftermath of the disaster indicated that they have “groundbreaking” evidence, but they would rather spend years in prison than divulge any information that will send them to the grave.



This means that the chasm between what everyone knows has happened and what officials are actually saying won’t be bridged until those involved in the crime step down from their positions of power.



What is happening in Lebanon is one big tragedy that the international media refuses to recount.



And as long as the balance of power remains the way it is today, nothing is likely to change in the foreseeable future.



Those who are liable for Lebanon’s current state of affairs will continue to rule this country with impunity.

– Faris Khashan

PRESERVING THE RIGHTS OF HALF OF OUR SOCIETY!

Al-Ittihad, UAE, August 6

There is a known saying by the theologian Matthew Henry according to which “women were created from the rib of man to be beside him, not from his head to top him, nor from his feet to be trampled by him, but from under his arm to be protected by him, near to his heart to be loved by him.” This phrase, which is also often attributed to the great Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore, reveals intense romance.



But it also calls to attention the fact that men hold no superiority over women.



Each person can be the master of their own fate, regardless of the gender to which they were born.



The problem is that our society often treats women as something that was created from men: something inferior, weaker and dependent on men.



This idea remained subconscious even in the most advanced societies.



I still recall how, when I first arrived in Belgium as an immigrant over a decade ago, I witnessed the traumatic story of a Belgian woman of Arab origin whose parents refused to let her attend university.



Despite excelling in her studies and having the fierce support of her mother, she wasn’t allowed to leave home due to the whims of her father, who opposed the idea of education for women.



His decision is the one that ultimately prevailed and the young woman was sent to study at a religious institution in the father’s home country – in the hope that she would meet her groom there.



The mother used whatever little power she had to convince the father that their daughter should remain in Belgium without completing her education, claiming that there are “suitable grooms” in their local community.



After the woman turned down a local match, her father forced her to marry a local illiterate man who didn’t have legal residency status in Belgium and wanted to obtain it through marriage.



In doing so, the father guaranteed himself the ability to maintain authority and control over his daughter’s life.



While this story is upsetting, it is far from the only one.



Stories like this one have plagued our societies – and have become far too common.



These are obvious manifestations of violence against women and we must do everything in our power to fight them and eradicate them from among us.



Women constitute roughly half of the Arab world.



We cannot subjugate half of our society!

– Malik Al-Athamna

TOGETHER HAND IN HAND TOWARD PROGRESS

Al-Qabas, Kuwait, August 7

As I was sitting in a local coffee shop and sipping on my drink last week, a huge smile suddenly covered my face.

I noticed that, at the very bottom of my cup, a little disclaimer read: “Made in the United Arab Emirates.” Despite not being a citizen or resident of the UAE, I was extremely pleased.



The fact that the cup of coffee out of which I was drinking was manufactured in the UAE symbolized how close the trade relations between the Gulf states have become and how we’re slowly moving towards a positive future in regional relations between us.



Gulf states are distinguished from many other countries in the world in that they possess the most important raw material on which global industries operate: oil.



Almost all light and heavy industries require oil to operate.



The industrialized countries of the West have used oil in the manufacture of virtually every single product, ranging from planes, trains and cars, to manufactured materials such as fabrics and textiles.

Therefore, it is in the Gulf states’ best interest to start manufacturing goods locally and reduce their reliance on imported products.



Growing the commercial and trade relations within the region is of paramount importance to all Gulf states.

The sisterly North African countries – Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya – already signed a free trade agreement among themselves.



Their partnership focuses primarily on goods whose production is limited in their region.



There is no reason for Gulf states not to do the same.

We have everything we need to make such an agreement happen, especially given our local experience and expertise, our cutting-edge universities and research institutions, and our natural treasures.



Partnering with each other and facilitating free and fair trade within our region is the best way to advance the prosperity not only of the Gulf, but also of each country individually.

– Mohammed Salem Al-Balhan