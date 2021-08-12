Iraq and Pakistan to Increase Cooperation

2021/08/12 | 15:42 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Foreign Minister has said that Iraq is helping develop promising investment opportunities for Pakistani companies in Iraq, and increasing cultural exchange between the two countries through the twinning of universities.The statement came at a meeting between Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr Fuad Hussein […]

