Kurdistan Potato Processor opens state-of-the-art Storage Facilities

2021/08/12

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.A Kurdistan-based manufacturer of potato chips (crisps) has reportedly opened a new state-of-the-art potato storage facility.According to PotatoPro, Beirut Erbil for Potato Products (BEPPCO) installed ten cold storage rooms on an area of 5,332 square meters, with a storage capacity about 10,000 tons.The company sells under the brands Mr.Krisper […]

