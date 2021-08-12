2021/08/12 | 15:42 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
A Kurdistan-based manufacturer of potato chips (crisps) has reportedly opened a new state-of-the-art potato storage facility.
According to PotatoPro, Beirut Erbil for Potato Products (BEPPCO) installed ten cold storage rooms on an area of 5,332 square meters, with a storage capacity about 10,000 tons.
The company sells under the brands Mr.
Krisper […]
A Kurdistan-based manufacturer of potato chips (crisps) has reportedly opened a new state-of-the-art potato storage facility.
According to PotatoPro, Beirut Erbil for Potato Products (BEPPCO) installed ten cold storage rooms on an area of 5,332 square meters, with a storage capacity about 10,000 tons.
The company sells under the brands Mr.
Krisper […]
read more Kurdistan Potato Processor opens state-of-the-art Storage Facilities first appeared on Iraq Business News.