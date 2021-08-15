$3m for Survivors of Gender-Based Violence in Iraq

2021/08/15 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The Country Director of Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in Iraq, Mr Lee Dong Hyun and UNFPA Representative to Iraq, Dr Rita Columbia, signed a two-year agreement of 3 million dollars, in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Environment and the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs.
