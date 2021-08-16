Iraq: Police detains 7 senior members of IS group in Nineveh

2021/08/16 | 01:46 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Aug.



15 the Iraqi military stated that seven senior members of the extremist Islamic State (IS) group were detained by Iraqi forces in the northern province of Nineveh.A report by the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command (JOC) noted that based on intelligence reports, a force from the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS) conducted a drive in the provincial capital Mosul, around 400 km north of the capital, detaining the seven IS members under detention warrants.The report stated that the detained militants admitted their association with the terrorist outfit.The Iraqi forces recently increased their drives against the extremist IS outfit as part of their attempts to offer a safe environment before Iraq’s parliamentary polls scheduled for October 10.

