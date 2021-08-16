KRG announces $2.7m Water Security Fund

2021/08/16 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has announced that it will be allocating 2.5 billion dinars in funds to combat droughts across the region and 1.5 billion dinars in emergency funds to address urgent water shortages in the Erbil province.As the first phase of its water security strategy, the government will be distributing funds to […]

