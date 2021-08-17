Iraq invites UAE crown prince to Baghdad summit

2021/08/17 | 01:32 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The WAMNEWS, which is the UAE news agency, has said Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has been invited by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to take part at a summit of Iraq's neighbouring countries in Baghdad.

According to the report, Ali Abdul-Amir Allawi, the Iraqi finance minister met with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi "MBZ" to hand him over the official invitation to the Baghdad summit by the Iraqi premier.

The report also said that in the meeting the two sides reviewed brotherly relations and ways to strengthen them in line with their mutual interests.



They also discussed some regional and international issues of mutual interest as well.

In late August, Baghdad is scheduled to host a summit for the first time since 1990 with the participation of nearly 10 Arab, regional and European countries, including Iraq's five neighbours: Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Jordan.

So far, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have been invited to attend the summit, and French President Emmanuel Macron has announced his readiness for participation.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, also received an official invitation from the Iraqi Prime Minister on Sunday (yesterday) to attend the Baghdad summit.

