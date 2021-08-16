DELTA SURGE INSTILLS FEAR, VAX MOBILE SAVES THE DAY

2021/08/17 | 01:32 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER FOUNDATION UNVEILS VAX MOBILE IN HOPES TO REDUCE SPREAD OF COVID-19

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unveiling "The Vax Mobile." This custom-built vehicle deployed by Santa Clara County Public Health Mobile Vax teams to bring the COVID-19 vaccine to the community.



This vehicle includes refrigeration, solar power, storage, and all materials needed for a self-contained mobile vaccine clinic.



This custom vehicle now in use by Santa Clara County Public Health Mobile Vaccination Program to quickly deploy pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinics in hard-to-reach and high-priority areas.



100% paid for by donations from Bloom Energy, Shield T3, El Camino Health, and other corporate partners.Valley Medical Center (VMC) Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded in 1988 as the community fundraising arm for Santa Clara Valley Medical Center (SCVMC) operates programs and funds supported entirely by donors to benefit nearly every part of SCVMC, from pediatrics to rehab to trauma services.

Claire SulekPRxDigital4088380962 ext.email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

August 16, 2021, 13:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release