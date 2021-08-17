Menutainment™ Interactive voice to order AI driven Kiosk

2021/08/17 | 11:08 - Source: Iraq News

MENUTAINMENT™

The future Kiosk and TrueContactless™ interaction.



MENUTAINMENT™ Coming Soon to a venue near you!

Improving the customer experience by utilizing and optimizing cutting edge technologies”

— KEVIN J BESSY

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Menutainment™, an AI Kiosk technology company today in collaboration with Evoke Creative & HUEX Labs, announced the launch of its world’s first “No-Touch” fully ADA compliant Kiosk.



Menutainment™ features a multi-lingual, speech-to-order, and gesture recognition system combined with customizable animated characters that engage and entertain.



Menutainment™ is available in a suite of solutions where customers can now safely place orders, pay bills, purchase tickets and receive information at various venues such as in the restaurant, retail, hospitality, entertainment industries, and for information.



Customers will now be able to go to hotels, restaurants, QSR’s, grocery stores, pharmacies, and other retail locations, all without coming into physical contact with anyone or any shared surfaces capable of multiple electronic payment options as well as traditional cash for bill pay.In today’s challenging pandemic, businesses have been searching for a solution to enable customers to order and interact without posing a risk to customers or employees.



Although existing kiosks offer elements of social distancing safety, customers and employees often come within close contact, touch objects such as credit cards, bags, and other shared surfaces, and speak face-to-face at the payment and pickup windows.Business owners can provide a safe solution for customers engaging in ordering or payment, whether at QSR’s or retail, enabling local economies and businesses of all sizes to regain the ability to safely conduct business transactions without the risks associated during times of social distancing.Menutainment™ utilizes patent-pending technology that enables customers to make and complete transactions without touching any common surfaces and place up their orders without coming into physical contact or proximity to any person.“We are excited that the Menutainment™ Kiosk system provides such an immediate and effective solution to a serious global problem,” said Kevin Bessy, Ph.D.



Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Menutainment, Inc.



Dr.



Bessy also stated, “Another reason we wanted to further the innovation of the Kiosk is that ADA requirements aren’t clear in many cases, as they make references to different categories that could overlap in the execution of a kiosk’s design.



Most people only seem to think ‘wheelchair’ when considering ADA, and it seems as though vision impairment and hearing impairment are also largely ignored.



Understanding your customers means being able to accommodate all of them.



We believe in utilizing current technology to its fullest potential.



Kiosks need to be available, approachable, and reachable by all, and that is what we set out to do”.



We have also seen the effects of COVID-19 on the restaurant and retail industries, and we knew that we had a practical solution all businesses could benefit from.



The Menutainment™ platform provides a complete *no-touch* customer experience while ensuring high-speed service, accuracy, and personalized customer service with an engaging and entertaining aspect utilizing customizable animated characters and human speech.Europe and North America are estimated to be the primary users of self-service kiosks between 2021 and 2026.



Two-thirds of patrons in restaurants (65%) ages 18 to 54 prefer self-ordering, particularly for casual dining.



The count is even higher for diners ages 18 to 39; 96% favor self-service food ordering in that demographic.



Guest-facing payment technologies increase customer satisfaction scores by 56 percent.



Among the essential factors driving those scores: greater convenience, control, and accuracy.



We intend to help increase ordering speed and accuracy, helping to optimize business operations, especially with higher wage rates and shortage of labor.



We are delighted to deliver a kiosk experience, unlike anything you’ve ever encountered before.



With the severe challenges of a global pandemic, we feel a social obligation to provide our safe end-to-end no-touch solution TrueContactless™ solution to all the industries.”For more information about Menutainment™, please visit https://menutainment.caAbout Menutainment™Menutainment provides QSR and retail businesses with an easy-to-use, fun, and engaging order and bill payment service that is ‘no-touch and fully ADA compliant to provide safety and customer confidence in the post-COVID-19 world.



Companies can serve their customers with the most efficient, tailored customer experience as the first true end-to-end omnichannel interactive kiosk system.



Menutainment, Inc.



offers this technology as a customizable system.



When deployed, the Menutainment™ product ordering platform allows customers to interact with an Artificial Intelligence-based ordering SmartBoard via speech-to-order technology, gesture-based recognition, use of American Sign Language, or opt for speaking with a live person.



Menutainment™ - making the world an entertaining and interactive space! For more information, please visit https://menutainment.ca.

Kevin BessyMenutainment, Inc.+1 343-988-6238email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookLinkedIn

Menutainment™

You just read:

News Provided By

August 17, 2021, 06:37 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release