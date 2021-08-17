New Report on Iraqi Tourism Sector


2021/08/17 | 17:28 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- This report offers an overview of the tourism sector in Iraq as it examines the reality of the sector through several lenses using the available data and resources.

In 2008, the international arrival of tourists was 864,000 and reached its highest value of 1.5 million tourists in 2010 but started decreasing ever since to reach […]

