MERIT Announces Fourth Consecutive Inc. 5000 Listing

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MERIT CRO, Inc., a global specialty Contract Research Organization (CRO) focusing on ophthalmic and respiratory clinical trial endpoint services, today announced its inclusion on the 2021 Inc.



Magazine 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.



This is the fourth year in a row that MERIT (formerly EyeKor) has been included as an honoree in the Inc.



5000 list.“We are immensely proud of our continued rapid growth at MERIT, particularly at a time when the global drug development market is quickly evolving,” said Yijun Huang, Ph.D., Co-Founder and CEO of MERIT.



While the COVID-19 pandemic brought great disruption to the clinical trials market, it also created opportunities for fast, effective readjustment to address the new challenges.



“It is a sign of the dedication of our team, as well as the quality of our services and technology, that sponsors continue to look to us as a trusted R&D partner,” continued Huang.MERIT has continued to experience rapid growth over the past several years with the opening of an office in China, and the January 2021 acquisition of CompleWare, a respiratory-focused CRO.ABOUT MERITMERIT is an innovative, global specialty CRO focusing on clinical trial endpoint services in the ophthalmology and respiratory disciplines.



MERIT expertly navigates complex clinical trial projects through exceptional services, unique technology, and deep scientific expertise.



Our ophthalmology team has extensive knowledge and experience in managing and evaluating images, especially with ocular diseases affecting the retina.



Our respiratory services include standardized collection and consistent interpretation of spirometry data along with personalized service to ensure accurate, actionable outcomes.MERIT’s headquarters are in Madison, WI, with additional subsidiary offices near Iowa City, IA, and in China.



We conduct studies across the globe with experience managing clinical trials in 55 countries.MERIT’s comprehensive cloud-based software solution, EXCELSIOR™, is built to elevate efficiency and accuracy in the endpoint assessment of clinical trial data.



EXCELSIOR™ is HIPAA, 21 CFR Part 11, and GDPR compliant, and is cleared with the FDA as a Class II medical device (K130453).



MERIT’s combination of advanced technology and exceptional service optimizes clinical trial stakeholders’ drug development strategy and enhances trial success.https://www.meritcro.com/

