2021/08/18 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Council of Ministers (cabinet) has held its regular session during a visit to the city of Mosul, headed by Prime Minister Mr.Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.Several decisions were voted on, including: The Nineveh Governorate frozen assets will be released into projects for the benefit of the departments, provided that these projects are identified, in coordination […]

read more Iraqi Cabinet Pushes Reconstruction Projects in Mosul first appeared on Iraq Business News.