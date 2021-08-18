2021/08/18 | 04:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The United States Donates More Than 500,000 COVID-19 Vaccines to Iraq U.S.Ambassador to Iraq Matthew H.Tueller joined Iraqi Acting Minister of Health Hani al-Oqabi and other partners to receive the delivery of more than 500,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to the Iraqi Ministry of Health as part of the ongoing partnership of […]

read more US Donates COVID-19 Vaccines to Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.