Iraqi forces track down IS rebels north of Baghdad

2021/08/19 | 18:22 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN) A security source stated that on Wednesday, Aug.



18 the Iraqi security forces conducted a drive to track down rebels of the extremist Islamic State (IS) outfit in Salahudin province, north of the Iraqi capital Baghdad.Based upon intelligence reports, the security forces, supported with Iraqi aircraft, conducted the drive in Himreen Mountain in the northeast of the provincial capital Tikrit, stated Winis al-Jebara, commander of the paramilitary Sunni tribal fighters, who are part of the administration-supported Hashd Shaabi forces.Al-Jebara said to Xinhua that the drive led to the destruction of several arms, roadside bombs, and explosive belts at an IS camp in the mountainous area.Al-Jebara further said that the drive was intended to track down IS rebels, who conduct assaults on power transmission towers, oil pipes, security forces, and citizens in the Himreen mountain range, which expands in the provinces of Diyala, Salahudin, and Kirkuk.

Legal Disclaimer:MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind.



We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article.



If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.