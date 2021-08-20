2021/08/20 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Chairwoman of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), Suha Daoud Najjar (pictured), has said that the new Rafael City project in Baghdad will change the direction of investment and reconstruction in Iraq, describing it as "an urban revolution by all modern standards of construction and designs." She added that the vast majority […]

read more Rafael City Project to be "an Urban Revolution" first appeared on Iraq Business News.