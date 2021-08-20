China and Iraq to Increase Cooperation

2021/08/20 | 03:52 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, the President of the Republic of Iraq, Barham Salih made a phone call to Chinese President Xi Jinping.
In the Phone conversation, President Salih congratulated the Chinese President on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party.
According to a statement from the Office […]
