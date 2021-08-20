Shares in Genel Energy fall as KRG to Terminate Contracts

2021/08/20 | 13:46 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Shares in Genel Energy fell more than 15 percent in mid-morning trading after the company announced that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) intends to terminate its contracts at Bina Bawi and Miran.
In a statement, the company said: "Genel has received notice from the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Kurdistan Regional […]
