2021/08/20 | 13:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Shares in Genel Energy fell more than 15 percent in mid-morning trading after the company announced that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) intends to terminate its contracts at Bina Bawi and Miran.In a statement, the company said: "Genel has received notice from the Ministry of Natural Resources of the Kurdistan Regional […]

read more Shares in Genel Energy fall as KRG to Terminate Contracts first appeared on Iraq Business News.