Six New Ambassadors to Iraq

2021/08/21 | 03:02 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Iraq's Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, has this week received the credentials of several new ambassadors to Baghdad: the Ambassador of India to Baghdad, Mr.
Prashant Bisai (pictured); the Ambassador of Spain to Baghdad, Mr.
Pedro Martineth; the Ambassador of Sweden to Baghdad, Mr.
Jonas Lofven; the Ambassador of Pakistan to Baghdad, Mr.
[…]
