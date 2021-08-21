2021/08/21 | 03:02 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, has this week received the credentials of several new ambassadors to Baghdad: the Ambassador of India to Baghdad, Mr.Prashant Bisai (pictured); the Ambassador of Spain to Baghdad, Mr.Pedro Martineth; the Ambassador of Sweden to Baghdad, Mr.Jonas Lofven; the Ambassador of Pakistan to Baghdad, Mr.[…]

read more Six New Ambassadors to Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.