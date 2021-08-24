Construction Starts at $250m Iraqi Cement Project


2021/08/24 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals, Manhal Aziz Mahmoud Al-Khabbaz, has announced the official start of construction of a new cement plant in Badoush, in Nineveh Governorate.

The $220-million project is being carried out by the General Company of Iraqi Cement and a Spanish company, which the Ministry did not name.

