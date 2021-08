2021/08/24 | 04:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Japan's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Motegi Toshimitsu, visited Iraq on Saturday, meeting with Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, and President Barham Salih.Minister Motegi announced that Japan intends to extend the "Basrah Refinery Upgrading Project (Phase 3)" Yen loan project (up to the amount of 32.7 billion yen) [$300 […]

read more Japan extends $300m Loan for Basra Refinery first appeared on Iraq Business News.