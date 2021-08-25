Iraqi PM describes recent visit to Kuwait as fruitful

2021/08/25 | 02:26 - Source: Iraq News

(MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi termed his visit to Kuwait as "successful," saying he discussed with Kuwaiti officials means of bolstering bilateral relations and cooperation.Al-Kadhimi made the statement during a government meeting during which he spoke about the outcomes of the visit, the cabinet media office said in a statement.The visit focused on several issues relating to developing bilateral ties and cooperation, in addition to some pending dossiers, the statement quoted Al-Kadhimi as saying.It has been agreed on addressing these dossiers by varied methods, he stressed.Last Sunday, Al-Kadhimi paid a one-day official visit to Kuwait where he was welcomed by His Highness the Amr Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim.The guest discussed with His Highness the Amir, His Highness the Premier and the Speaker some common issues and files.Meanwhile, Iraqi government spokesman and Minister of Culture Hassan Nazim said that Kuwait supports Baghdad conference for neighboring countries to be held next Saturday.Speaking at a news conference, Nazim added that "Kuwait's presence in the congress would be outstanding and important".



